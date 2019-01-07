Argus Demonstrates Its Cyber Security Solution on NVIDIA DRIVE Autonomous Vehicle Platform at CES

LAS VEGAS and TEL AVIV, Israel, January 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Argus Connectivity Protection Provides Additional Layers of Defense for Vital Security Protection from Cyber Threats

Argus Cyber Security, a global leader in automotive cyber security, today announced that it is demonstrating its cyber security solution on the NVIDIA DRIVE computing platform for autonomous vehicles at CES.

Argus is working closely with NVIDIA to add layers of cyber security defense to NVIDIA DRIVE, an energy-efficient, high-performance AI computing platform designed to safely enable autonomous vehicles of all types. The rapid development of self-driving cars, along with the growing number of connected services, has increased the potential for vehicle cyber-attacks. With self-driving cars quickly becoming a reality, and the number and diversity of connected automotive technologies and services increasing, cyber threats to vehicles are growing. Argus' Connectivity Protection, coupled with its Argus Lifespan Protection, can offer vital cyber security protections.

"As a leader in the autonomous driving market, NVIDIA is accelerating the pace of self-driving technology and must ensure it remains secure in the face of multiplying and evolving cyber risks," said Yoni Heilbronn, CMO, Argus Cyber Security. "Our industry-leading automotive cyber security expertise and innovative solutions will protect self-driving vehicles from the cyber threats of today and tomorrow."

Argus Connectivity Protection prevents malware installation, detects operating system anomalies, isolates suspicious activity and stops attacks from spreading to the in-vehicle network. Argus Lifespan Protection enables automakers and fleet managers to continuously monitor the cyber health of their vehicles in the cloud, provides big data analytics to identify patterns and emerging attacks, and future-proofs vehicles through over-the-air security updates. The integrated solution makes it possible for automakers to seamlessly embed crucial cyber security measures without affecting production cycles or increasing project risk.

"Safety is our highest priority. We're building a best-in-class ecosystem to address current and future safety issues, including cyber threats," said Rishi Dhall, vice president of automotive business development at NVIDIA. "Argus' demonstration on the NVIDIA DRIVE platform adds yet another layer of defense to our ongoing efforts to thwart potential cyber security attacks on autonomous vehicle platforms."

Argus will be showcasing the demo during CES at the Continental booth in the Renaissance Hotel, Ballroom 1.

About Argus Cyber Security

Argus, a global leader in automotive cyber security, provides comprehensive and proven solution suites to protect connected cars and commercial vehicles against cyber-attacks. With decades of experience in both cyber security and the automotive industry, Argus offers innovative security methods and proven computer networking know-how with a deep understanding of automotive best practices. Customers include car manufacturers, their Tier 1 suppliers, fleet operators and aftermarket connectivity providers. Founded in 2013, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Michigan, Silicon Valley, Stuttgart and Tokyo.

Argus is an independent company of Elektrobit, a leading provider of automotive software products and services.

