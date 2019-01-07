The PV panel testing company has left the fold four years after being acquired by DNV GL. Insiders have stressed the move should not be problematic as PVEL was allowed a degree of independence after it was acquired.PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) is on its own again. After five years as part of European quality assurance and risk management company DNV GL, at the beginning of the year the Silicon Valley solar and battery testing laboratory emerged as a newly independent company via a management buy-out. Jenya Meydbray is returning as CEO to lead the solar panel testing company he co-founded, after a ...

