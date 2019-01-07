IBC announces today that the call for Technical Papers is now open for the IBC2019 Conference.

IBC is world-renowned for the quality, timeliness and innovative subject matter of its Technical Papers. The event is an excellent opportunity for forward-thinking technologists and companies to unveil their ideas and research to media industry leaders hungry for new technology concepts, their possible uses and practical applications. Following an increase in female speakers at the conference in 2018, up from 14% in 2017 to 37%, IBC is keen to encourage applications for the Technical Papers from a globally diverse audience.

Last year saw the successful integration of the Technical Papers into IBC's key conference themes, placing them as 'Tech Talks' alongside strategic and business presentations. This was widely appreciated, as the audience heard first-hand about groundbreaking technologies from the world's brightest innovators and researchers. The BBC won the 2018 Best Conference Paper Award for its paper describing how AI-assisted production could increase the breadth of live event coverage.

The Technical Papers selected for 2019 will continue the success of the Tech Talks whilst retaining the underlying novelty and rigour expected of the papers. The scope of media technology continues to diversify well beyond the traditional production and distribution of audio-visual content. Today, the industry embraces such developments as: machine learning (AI), VR, AR, mobility, immersivity, user psychology, gesture recognising interfaces, blockchain, autonomous production, business data analytics, and the tracking and generation of sports data, to list just a few. IBC is especially interested in up-and-coming areas like these, and the potential that they have for influencing the future of the media and broadcast industry.

Dr Paul Entwistle, Chair of IBC's Technical Papers Committee, said, "We look forward to receiving many more novel, diverse and intriguing offers of papers from which we will curate the IBC2019 Tech Talks. Our integration within the key conference themes is a great opportunity for our authors to not only showcase their technology to fellow enthusiasts, but also explain its impact to the broader media industry."

All submissions are rigorously reviewed by a panel of professional experts. Papers accepted for presentation at the IBC Conference have the opportunity to win the highly coveted Best Conference Paper Award, presented at the IBC Awards, and will also be published on IBC365.

The deadline for submissions is Monday 4 February 2019. Entries can be submitted at show.ibc.org/technicalpapers

