BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR Newswire
London, January 7
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 30 November 2018 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639
7January 2019
