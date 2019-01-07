BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
London, January 7
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT: Interim Dividend - Currency Election Form
A copy of the currency election form for the interim dividend will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639
7 January 2019
