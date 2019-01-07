The global dyes and pigments market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global dyes and pigments market is the growing demand for paints and coatings. With the global paints and coatings market growing at an unprecedented rate, there is an increase in demand for dyes and pigments. Dyes and pigments are predominantly used in the surface coatings industry in order to protect materials from rust and enhance its aesthetic appearance. Dyes and pigments are extensively used in the construction and automotive industries to protect exterior parts such as doors, windows, and panels. Thus, the rapid growth of the end-user segments will promote the growth of the global dyes and pigments market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global dyes and pigments market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing preference for non-toxic natural dyes as one of the key emerging trends in the global dyes and pigments market:

Global dyes and pigments market: Increasing preference for non-toxic natural dyes

Manufacturers of textile dyes have been traditionally dependent on chemical and artificial dyes for tanning and textile dyeing process. However, factors such as the difficulty of application and prevalence of skin irritation and skin cancer owing to prolonged exposure have resulted in a shift from such artificial products to organic and naturally-derived dyes. Several government bodies and agencies such as EPA and REACH encourage the use of organic dyes in textiles, paints and coatings, and other industrial applications. Organic dyes are environment-friendly as they are not toxic and hazardous to human health. Thus, there is a growing preference for organic dyes, which is expected to increase further during the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing demand for paints and coatings, factors such as the availability of diversified products, and the increasing demand for reactive dyes will fuel the growth of the global dyes and pigments market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global dyes and pigments market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global dyes and pigments market by application (paints and coatings, textiles, printing inks, and plastics), by product (pigments and dyes), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region will continue to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

