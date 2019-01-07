Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR)

Date Total number of shares

composing the share capital Total number of voting rights December 31, 2018 267,495,149 Theoretical number of voting rights: 267,495,149 Number of exercisable voting rights*: 266,589,802

(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights

The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:

Total number of shares as at September 30, 2018 267,471,813 Exercise of stock options 6,961 Total number of shares as at October 31, 2018 267,478,774 Exercise of stock options 5,076 Total number of shares as at November 30, 2018 267,483,850 Exercise of stock options 11,299 Total number of shares as at December 31, 2018 267,495,149

KEY FINANCIAL DATES:

2018 annual results: February 14, 2019

"Quiet period 1 " starts January 15, 2019

"Quiet period " starts January 15, 2019 2019 first-quarter results: May 2, 2019

"Quiet period 1 " starts April 2, 2019

"Quiet period " starts April 2, 2019 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 29, 2019

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

