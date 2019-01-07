Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract between Transgene (Paris:TNG) and Kepler Cheuvreux, on December 31, 2018, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:

75 343 Transgene Shares

394,749.54

For information, on June 30, 2018, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:

39,967 Transgene Shares

489,737.81

