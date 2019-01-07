Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract between Transgene (Paris:TNG) and Kepler Cheuvreux, on December 31, 2018, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:
- 75 343 Transgene Shares
- 394,749.54
For information, on June 30, 2018, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:
- 39,967 Transgene Shares
- 489,737.81
