Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 07 January 2019 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 112,891 Highest price paid per share (pence): 22.70 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 22.55 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 22.66

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,398,556,516 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,398,556,516 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

07 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 6773 22.60 16:29:51 London Stock Exchange 5308 22.65 15:37:48 London Stock Exchange 5369 22.70 14:52:44 London Stock Exchange 5478 22.70 14:52:44 London Stock Exchange 4002 22.70 14:33:42 London Stock Exchange 7837 22.70 14:33:42 London Stock Exchange 1325 22.70 14:33:42 London Stock Exchange 6456 22.70 14:30:54 London Stock Exchange 961 22.70 14:30:04 London Stock Exchange 4940 22.70 14:30:04 London Stock Exchange 5387 22.60 13:50:37 London Stock Exchange 2388 22.70 13:36:21 London Stock Exchange 10936 22.70 13:36:21 London Stock Exchange 6609 22.65 13:30:50 London Stock Exchange 203 22.65 13:12:13 London Stock Exchange 5371 22.65 13:12:13 London Stock Exchange 6338 22.60 12:55:14 London Stock Exchange 2189 22.65 09:49:37 London Stock Exchange 9877 22.65 09:49:37 London Stock Exchange 3966 22.55 09:14:35 London Stock Exchange 1737 22.65 08:48:47 London Stock Exchange 9441 22.65 08:48:46 London Stock Exchange

-ends-