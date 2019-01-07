sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 7

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:07 January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):112,891
Highest price paid per share (pence):22.70
Lowest price paid per share (pence):22.55
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):22.66

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,398,556,516 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,398,556,516 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

07 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
677322.6016:29:51London Stock Exchange
530822.6515:37:48London Stock Exchange
536922.7014:52:44London Stock Exchange
547822.7014:52:44London Stock Exchange
400222.7014:33:42London Stock Exchange
783722.7014:33:42London Stock Exchange
132522.7014:33:42London Stock Exchange
645622.7014:30:54London Stock Exchange
96122.7014:30:04London Stock Exchange
494022.7014:30:04London Stock Exchange
538722.6013:50:37London Stock Exchange
238822.7013:36:21London Stock Exchange
1093622.7013:36:21London Stock Exchange
660922.6513:30:50London Stock Exchange
20322.6513:12:13London Stock Exchange
537122.6513:12:13London Stock Exchange
633822.6012:55:14London Stock Exchange
218922.6509:49:37London Stock Exchange
987722.6509:49:37London Stock Exchange
396622.5509:14:35London Stock Exchange
173722.6508:48:47London Stock Exchange
944122.6508:48:46London Stock Exchange

-ends-


