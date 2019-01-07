

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving significantly higher early in the session, shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) remain firmly in positive territory in afternoon trading on Monday. Micron is currently up by 4.6 percent.



The early rally by Micron came after BMO Capital Markets upgraded its rating on the chip maker to Outperform from Market Perform.



'Our reversal in thinking is driven by a combination of the following two factors: valuation and a structurally more profitable company, which will lead to free cash flow generation even under rather dire scenarios that we are modeling for,' said BMO's Ambrish Srivastava writes.



