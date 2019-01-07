United States Antimony Corporation: U. S. Antimony Reports Progress on the Beneficiation of Los Juarez Gold Silver Antimony Property in Mexico

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2019 / United States Antimony Corporation ('USAC', NYSE American: UAMY) reported the status of the beneficiation of the Los Juarez ore as follows:

Approximately 30,000 tons of ore has been mined and is ready for processing The crusher and flotation circuits at the Puerto Blanco mill are ready for production The tailings pond excavation has been completed and will be ready for a liner following the installation of a culvert to divert storm-water inflow. The majority of the cyanide leach plant has been built and is being installed at Puerto Blanco. The caustic leach plant at Madero to process the flotation concentrates is operational and has recovered the precious metals with close to a 100% recovery. The initial metallic product from 6 runs was as follows:

Bar 2 3 4 5 6 7 Gold oz/ metric ton 93.25 80.3 126 130 176 111 Silver oz/ metric ton 10,414 11,000 15,900 16,400 23,200 15,100

Marketing of the product is now underway. This will dictate whether USAC will further refine it to dore. Laboratory equipment is being purchased and personnel are being trained to fire assay and control the cyanide and other parameters. The cost of reagents and fluxes is being researched, and it appears that China may be the best source

Wadley continues to be a major source of high- grade antimony ore. Load haul dump (LHD) equipment is being provided to speed up underground transportation and mine development.

The dismantling, removal and transportation of the Great Lakes Chemical Corporation, LANXESS Holding Company US Inc. antimony plant in Reynosa, Mexico is on schedule to be completed by the end of January 2019. Trucking of the five large furnaces is underway, and they will increase the plant capacity at Madero for the production of crude oxide tremendously. This will accommodate more production from Wadley and Guadalupe in 2019.

Estimated sales for 2017 and 2018 are as follows:

Product Q4 2017 Q4 2018 % Change 2017 2018 % change Antimony pounds 415,427 391,784 -5.7 1,891,439 1,486,120 -21.4 Gold oz 69 14.61 -78.8 107 68.61 -35.9 Silver oz 9,913 2,866 -71.1 32,021 18,122 -43.5 Zeolite tons 2,931 3,494 +19.2 12,376 15,002 +21.2

The production of antimony, gold, and silver during 2018 was impacted by a reduction of the North American supply of raw materials from 70 loads in 2017 to 37 loads in 2018, a decrease of 47.1%. Each load contained about 18,000 pounds of antimony. However by Q4 2018, a sharp increase in the supply of Mexican production offset the reduction of the supply from North America.

The sale of zeolite increased from 12,377 tons in 2017 to 15,002 tons in 2018, an increase of 21%. Changes in the market were as follows:

CATEGORY 2017 2018 % CHANGE Animal feed 4128 3906 -5.4 Water filtration 3548 5288 +49 Air filtration 1805 1117 -38.1 Soil amendment 1251 505 -59.6 Traction control 633 1002 +58.3 Infill 483 579 +19.9 Oil and gas 359 1700 +37.5 Odor control 119 NA Industrial 98 NA Environmental 78 68 -12.8 BRZ Distributors 54 165 +205.6 Absorption 60 Miscellaneous 127

The average Rotterdam price for antimony metal during December 2018 was $7,838.42 per metric ton or $3.5551 per pound.

CEO John Lawrence said 'We are excited about starting pilot production of gold, silver, and antimony from the the Los Juarez deposit in Q1 2019.'

