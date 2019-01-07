

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - With the partial government shutdown now in its third week, President Donald Trump plans to address the nation Tuesday night.



'I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern,' Trump said in a post on Twitter on Monday.



The White House has asked the major broadcast networks to pre-empt their prime-time programming to air Trump's address, although it is currently unclear if the networks will grant the request.



The announcement comes after weekend meetings reportedly made little progress toward ending the impasse over funding for Trump's controversial border wall.



Trump has recently suggested he could go around Congress and obtain funding for the wall by declaring the situation on the border a national emergency.



In addition to delivering a national address, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders revealed Trump will also travel to border later this week.



'President @realDonaldTrump will travel to the Southern border on Thursday to meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon,' Sanders tweeted.



The moves come as Trump has made numerous attempts to draw public attention to problems caused by illegal immigrants crossing the southern border.



Democratic lawmakers have thus far stood firm against providing funding for Trump's border wall, with new House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., calling the proposed wall 'immoral.'



