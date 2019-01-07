Skyland Analytics Releases Skyland PIMS 3.0, the First Cloud-Based, End-to-End Continued Process Verification (CPV) Solution for the Life Science Industry

BOULDER, Colorado, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyland Analytics, a leader in intuitive, cloud-based data analytics and data management solutions for biopharma companies and their manufacturers, today announced its release of Skyland PIMS v3.0 with the latest CRC (Charting, Reporting & Compliance) module. New capabilities include segmented control charts, process capability, and additional analytical features.

The CRC module, together with the existing CLM and PDC modules, completes the Skyland PIMS CPV suite, providing emerging and global drug sponsors and CMOs a collaborative, end-to-end workspace to seamlessly combine product, process and batch data management with analytics, charting and reporting.

"We are excited by the release of Skyland PIMS v3.0 and the capabilities of the newest module," said Caroline Dugopolski, Histogenics' Vice President of Technical Operations. "This release provides a comprehensive data management package that supports process knowledge management and CPV using robust data integrity controls within a centralized, validatable environment."

Skyland PIMS was designed and developed to maintain data integrity and improve transparency throughout the supply chain by providing a "single source of truth" for accumulating process data knowledge and efficient tech transfer among internal and external partners. PIMS is ideal for companies who are looking for an alternative to paper-based records, spreadsheets, and general-purpose statistics packages. PIMS is easily validatable, deployed in hours and is more affordable and user-friendly than enterprise software systems.

"With disparate systems, thousands of variables to monitor and an increasingly complex supply chain, drug manufacturers are challenged to manage their process and remain compliant," said Joe Ruth, Skyland's Chief Software Architect. "The addition of the CRC module is a testament to Skyland's mission to provide the life science industry with the best Part 11 compliant, lightweight process data management solution with all the benefits of cloud computing."

To learn more about Skyland PIMS visit skylandanalytics.net or catch us presenting with bluebird bio at Phacilitate Leaders World Stem Cell Summit in Miami, January 22-25th.

About Skyland Analytics

Skyland Analytics develops cloud-based SaaS data analytics and data management solutions for life science companies managing manufacturing processes and product quality across internal and external networks. The core Skyland team created the very first informatics and data analytics software for drug manufacturers and now brings new functionality to the cloud.

