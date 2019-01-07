Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2019) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based SaaS solution for promotional music marketing, and Clipstream, the world's first script powered video platform, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Monday, January 14 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its first quarter ended November 30, 2018. The Company plans to release financial results for the year in a press release after the market closes on January 14, 2019.

The conference call will include comments from President, Chief Executive Officer Fred Vandenberg and Chief Financial Officer Sandra Boenisch.

Date: Monday January 14, 2019

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Direct dial in: 416-764-8688

North America toll-free participant dial in: 888-390-0546

Conference ID: 48556756

A replay of the call will be available until Monday, January 21, 2019.

Direct replay: 416-764-8677

North America toll-free replay: 888-390-0541

Replay passcode: 556756#

A replay will also be available on Destiny's corporate site at http://www.dsny.com

About Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Contacts:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236