Shire plc: Scheme becomes effective

On May 8, 2018, Shire plc ("Shire") and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash and share offer to be made by Takeda for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Shire (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is being effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under Article 125 of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991 (as amended) (the "Scheme").

On January 3, 2019, Shire announced that the Royal Court of Jersey had sanctioned the Scheme at the Court Sanction Hearing held on January 3, 2019.

Shire is pleased to announce that, following the delivery of the Court order to the registrar of companies in Jersey today, the Scheme has now become effective in accordance with its terms and the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Shire is now owned by Takeda.

As the Scheme has now become effective, Shire duly announces that the following directors of Shire have tendered their resignations:

Susan Kilsby (Non-Executive Director, Chairman);

Flemming Ornskov, MD, MPH (Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director);

Thomas Dittrich (Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director);

Olivier Bohuon (Senior Non-Executive Independent Director);

Ian Clark (Non-Executive Director);

Gail Fosler (Non-Executive Director);

Steven Gillis, PhD (Non-Executive Director);

David Ginsburg, MD (Non-Executive Director);

Sara Mathew (Non-Executive Director); and

Albert Stroucken (Non-Executive Director).

Following the approval by Takeda Shareholders of the Takeda Director Appointment Resolutions at the Takeda Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 5, 2018, Takeda has appointed Olivier Bohuon, Ian Clark and Steven Gillis to the Takeda Board effective as of today's date.

Shire also announces that Flemming Ornskov will be retained by Shire as an employee to act in an advisory capacity to the Chief Executive Officer of Takeda for a fixed term of three months ending on March 31, 2019 and that Thomas Dittrich will be retained by Shire as an employee to act in an advisory capacity to the Chief Financial Officer of Takeda until March 3, 2019. Save in respect of their entitlement to equity awards, which will no longer apply following the Scheme Effective Time, Flemming Ornskov and Thomas Dittrich shall be engaged on substantively the same terms as their existing service agreements with Shire, as summarised in Part VIII (Additional Information) of the scheme document published on November 12, 2018 in relation to the Acquisition (the "Scheme Document").

A Scheme Shareholder on the register of members of Shire at the Scheme Record Time, being 6.00 p.m. on January 4, 2019, will be entitled to receive $30.33 in cash and either 0.839 New Takeda Shares or 1.678 New Takeda ADSs for each Scheme Share held. Settlement of the consideration to which any Scheme Shareholder is entitled will be effected as set out in the Scheme Document.

Applications have been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange in relation to the de-listing of Shire Shares from the premium listing segment of the Official List and the cancellation of the admission to trading of Shire Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities which are expected to take place at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on January 9, 2019. Further applications have been made or will be made to de-list the Shire ADSs from NASDAQ, which is expected to take effect by 9.30 a.m. (New York time) on January 9, 2019.

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms in this announcement (the "Announcement") shall have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document.

