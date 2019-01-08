

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz Inc., a Novartis division, and Pear Therapeutics, Inc., announced the US commercial launch of reSET-O for patients with Opioid Use Disorder or OUD. reSET-O, cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration in December, is immediately available.



The reSET-O prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) is a 12-week cognitive behavioral therapy intended to be used in addition to outpatient treatment. It includes transmucosal buprenorphine, a commonly used medication to treat opioid addiction, and contingency management designed to provide incentives to reinforce positive behaviors. reSET-O is available by prescription only for patients 18 years or older under the care of a clinician.



reSET-O also serves as a training, monitoring and reminder tool for healthcare providers by leveraging the Clinician Dashboard. The dashboard helps clinicians gain deeper insights into their patients' progress toward recovery, including patient-reported buprenorphine adherence to allow for more transparency during in-person therapy sessions.



Under the terms of a commercial deal announced in April 2018, Sandoz will lead marketing and commercialization of reSET-O and reSET, Pear's prescription digital therapeutics for the treatment of Substance Use Disorder and Opioid Use Disorder, respectively. Sandoz launched reSET in November 2018 and now has made reSET-O available to patients in the U.S.



