

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) unveiled two new Notebook PCs: the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro and the Samsung Notebook Flash. The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro and Samsung Notebook Flash will be available in early 2019.



The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro runs on a Windows 10 Home operating system. And the Active Pen - with more than 4000 levels of pressure sensitivity - that comes included in the box will inspire users to write, draw, and create both for work and fun, the company said.



Samsung said,'The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro takes advantage of a breathtaking display, reduced bezels, and dual 1.5W stereo speakers with Thunder Amp to increase maximum volume output, while offering a fully immersive experience as you create, work, or enjoy. It also features a customized LED Indicator Bar, a comprehensively redesigned keyboard and 14 hours of battery life.'



'Available in charcoal color in the US, the Samsung Notebook Flash combines style and durability, boasting Samsung's sturdy build quality, with a unique textile-patterned chassis, all in a compact 13.3' package. With a fun retro design including a typewriter keyboard, multiple port options to suit a variety of needs, and 10-hour battery life, the Notebook Flash offers users a high-end personalized experience at an accessible rate,' Samsung said.



Separately, Samsung Electronics announced how the company's investment and leadership in AI, IoT, and 5G technologies will serve as the building blocks for its vision for Connected Living. The company also unveiled its future AI-powered robotics platforms, which can be used to manage activities of daily living, such as helping an aging population independently manage their health routine.



The company announced that Bixby intelligence will be infused into its 2019 QLED and premium TVs, and smart appliances like refrigerators, washers, as well as air conditioners, mobile devices, AI speakers and more. Bixby is expanding to a new Digital Cockpit and robotics platforms.



Uber, Ticketmaster and others are using Bixby to make their services more intelligent. Today, Samsung announced that iHeartRadio joined as a new partner. And, Bixby will continue to grow as more partners, such as Google, join the ecosystem, Samsung said.



Samsung unveiled its 98' QLED 8K - adding to its 2019 lineup that features 65', 75', 82', and 85' models.



Samsung announced it will offer iTunes Movies and TV Shows and Apple AirPlay 2 support on 2019 Samsung Smart TV models beginning this spring. Support on 2018 Samsung Smart TVs will be made available via a firmware update. A new iTunes Movies and TV Shows app will debut only on Samsung Smart TVs in more than 100 countries. AirPlay 2 support will be available on Samsung Smart TVs in 190 countries worldwide.



Samsung Electronics a;sp unveiled the next generation of its Family Hub refrigerator.



Samsung Electronics today unveiled its latest powerhouse mobile computing technology for gamers: the Samsung Notebook Odyssey. The Samsung Notebook Odyssey will be available starting with the US in early 2019 expanding to Korea, China, and other select regions.



