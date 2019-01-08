

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) said that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Joyce, Jr., will communicate that fourth quarter 2018 core revenue growth is expected to be above the Company's previously announced guidance and adjusted net earnings per share is expected to be at or near the high-end of the Company's previously announced guidance.



Danaher noted that it will hold its quarterly earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and year-end 2018 on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX