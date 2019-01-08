The global smart TV sticks market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006121/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global smart TV sticks market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global smart TV sticks market is the increased benefits of smart TV sticks. Smart TV sticks are growing in popularity worldwide, thanks to its cutting-edge features that allow consumers to watch content from OTT providers such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and various other sources over TV sets. Further, smart TV sticks are available for a range of TVs including older TVs, high-definition TVs, and 4K TVs. This device also enables consumers to control the TV using mobile applications. Furthermore, these small and easily portable sticks are extremely fast and can work even at limited Internet speed. These devices have inbuilt storage which enables consumers to install new OTT applications coming into the market. Thus, the numerous benefits of smart TV sticks would augment the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of OTT content providers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global smart TV sticks market research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global smart TV sticks market: Emergence of OTT content providers

Consumers are shifting from traditional broadcasting to on-demand streaming video. Consequently, several TV broadcasters are developing and introducing their own OTT platforms to boost the growth of their business. For instance, in 2015, Star network in India launched its own OTT platform; Hotstar. These platforms can also telecast live tournaments such as World Cups. This factor is increasing the popularity of these platforms and applications. Consumers can easily download all these applications in their smart TV sticks. This would give them an opportunity to get easy access to all the OTT platforms and applications through a single device.

"Apart from the increased benefits of smart TV sticks, factors such as the growing penetration of Internet, and advantages of OTT providers over cable TV providers are expected to fuel the growth of the global smart TV sticks market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global smart TV sticks market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global smart TV sticks market by type (non-4K, and 4K and above), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006121/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com