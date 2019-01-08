PRESS RELEASE · PRESS RELEASE · PRESS RELEASE

NEOVACS SECURES FINANCING FROM THE ANR

- THE FRENCH NATIONAL RESEARCH AGENCY -

TO DEVELOP THE IL-4/IL-13 KINOID AS AN ALLERGY TREATMENT

Paris and Boston, January 8, 2019 - 7:30 CET - Neovacs (Euronext Paris Growth Paris: ALNEV), leader in active immunotherapy for the treatment of auto-immune diseases, announces that its AllergyVACS project has been selected to receive funding from the French National Research Agency (ANR) following the latter's AAPG 2018 internal assessment process.

The AllergyVACS project aims to formulate Kinoid vaccines that neutralize the IL-4 and IL-13 cytokines, providing long-term protection against allergies. Neovacs issued a press release in December 2018 and filed a patent with the relevant authorities after obtaining preclinical proof of concept in an asthma model.

The agreement between Neovacs and the ANR provides €702,000 in funding, which will be split between the project's two academic partners, namely INSERM (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research) and the Immunology and Allergy department of the Institut Pasteur, led by Dr. Pierre Bruhns and Dr. Laurent Reber. The grant will help to cover the cost of the next preclinical stages in the AllergyVACS program.

"The ANR's support is an endorsement of Neovacs' highly innovative therapeutic vaccine technology, which aims to provide a novel treatment for allergies-an increasingly prevalent global public health challenge", commented Miguel Sieler, Neovacs' Chief Executive Officer.

The development of this new Kinoid is underpinned by the same technology platform as the IFNalpha Kinoid, which was recently boosted by the results of its Phase IIb trials in lupus.

About Neovacs

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform (Kinoids) with applications in autoimmune and/or inflammatory diseases. On the basis of the company's proprietary technology for inducing a polyclonal immune response (covered by four patent families that potentially run until 2032) Neovacs is focusing its clinical development efforts on IFNalpha Kinoid, an immunotherapy being developed for the indication of lupus, dermatomyositis and also in preclinical trial for Type 1 diabetes. Neovacs is also conducting preclinical development works on other therapeutic vaccines in the fields of auto-immune diseases, oncology and allergies. The goal of the Kinoid approach is to enable patients to have access to safe treatments with efficacy that is sustained in these life-long diseases. www.neovacs.fr (http://www.neovacs.fr)

Contacts

NEOVACS - Corporate Communication & Investor Relations

Charlène Masson

+33 1 53 10 93 00

cmasson@neovacs.com (mailto:ntrepo@neovacs.com)

NEWCAP- Media

Annie-Florence Loyer

+33 1 44 71 00 12 / + 33 6 88 20 35 59

afloyer@newcap.fr (mailto:afloyer@newcap.fr)

Léa Jacquin

+33 1 44 71 20 41 / +33 6 58 14 84 66

ljacquin@newcap.fr (mailto:ljacquin@newcap.fr)

Press release (http://hugin.info/160718/R/2230672/876612.pdf)



