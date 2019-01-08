

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open higher on Tuesday as investors wait for the outcome of second day of U.S.-China trade talks in Beijing.



Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish is leading the U.S. team at the two-day meeting, with spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry predicting 'positive and constructive discussions.'



Exporters' shares may rise as the U.S. dollar fell versus other major currencies for a fourth straight session following dovish stance by the Federal Reserve.



Asian stocks remain mixed after two sessions of gains while emerging market currencies gained ground on hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal.



Oil prices rose further to extend gains for the seventh session on reports that Saudi Arabia is set to significantly reduce crude exports by the end of this month.



U.S stocks rose overnight as the U.S. and China resumed talks on their trade war and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank would be 'flexible' in its approach to monetary policy.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.3 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 0.7 percent.



European markets fell slightly on Monday on concerns about slowing growth, Brexit and the U.S government shutdown.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent. The German DAX also dropped 0.2 percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed around 0.4 percent.



