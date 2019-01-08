The global snow sports apparel market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006141/en/

Technavio predicts the global snow sports apparel market to post a CAGR of close to 5% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the availability of a wide product mix and assortment. Snow sports apparel offers a wide range of products with additional features, including the use of lightweight and comfortable fabrics like fade, tear, abrasion, wrinkle, wind, and shrink-resistant clothes, and additional storage with multiple pockets. The global snow sports apparel market is witnessing a huge demand from the influx of snow sports enthusiastic population for recreational activities like skiing, snowboarding, mountaineering and climbing, and other snow sports activities. Vendors that were offering sport and outdoor clothing have started to offer a variety of snow sports apparels since the last decade. To meet the growing demand for snow sports apparels, vendors are expanding their product portfolios. Hence, the wide product mix and product assortment made by vendors will drive the global snow sports apparel market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global snow sports apparel market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the virtual reality to enhance the consumer shopping experience as one of the key emerging trends in the global snow sports apparel market:

Global snow sports apparel market: Virtual reality to enhance the consumer shopping experience

Virtual shopping is emerging as a part of the lifestyle. This is a new kind of novel technology that helps buyers to try on a variety of apparels, including snow sports apparel, by virtually trialing the apparels for fitting, color, style, and other associated things. This is one of the attractive and innovative techniques used by the apparel vendors. This technology helps in saving time, and buyers need not have to wait outside the trial room. For instance, Adidas, one of the prominent vendors of the market, has introduced a 360°shopping experience by incorporating VR to E-Commerce retailing. Through this, consumers can have 360° shopping experience of trialing the products, selecting the color, design, and various other attributes. This 360° experience shopping is made available for the public in the new store situated in Stockholm, Sweden.

"Apart from virtual reality, the growing online sales, the emergence of automation in textile industry, and the rising popularity of digital payment systems are some major aspects that are expected to boost the growth of the global snow sports equipment market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on apparel and textile.

Global snow sports apparel market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global snow sports apparel market by product (alpine apparel and snowboard apparel) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 49%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth of over 1%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006141/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com