AgroSavfe NV, a Belgium-based Agro-Biotech company, announced today that it has appointed Dr Adrian Percy as new Board Member to its Board of Directors.

AgroSavfe welcomes Dr Adrian Percy to its Board of Directors in his new role as an Independent Board Member. Dr Percy brings with him over 25 years of international experience at Bayer, where he was most recently the Global Head of R&D of the Crop Science division. His background in designing, implementing and managing large, multi-technology agricultural R&D programs will undoubtedly support the commercialization path of AgroSavfe's AGROBODY biopesticides.

"I am extremely excited to be joining the Board of Directors of AgroSavfe because the AGROBODY technology is looking to deliver on two important fronts," says Dr Adrian Percy. "On the one hand, growers around the world are in clear need of new, highly efficacious tools to protect their crops, while on the other, consumers are demanding that their food is produced using safe products with low environmental impact."

Lieven De Smedt, Chairman of the Board of AgroSavfe adds: "Over the last 2 years, AgroSavfe made tremendous progress with its AGROBODY bioactives-based pipeline and with its novel discovery platform. Our biopesticides can now be developed in half the time and cost compared to how chemical compounds are usually developed. For our Board this means that our challenges and opportunities are evolving and are increasingly related to the go-to-market plan of the AGROBODY biopesticides. Needless to say, we are very pleased to have Dr Adrian Percy joining us as our new Independent Board Member."

About AgroSavfe NV

AgroSavfe NV, a Belgian Agro-Biotech company, is developing a new generation of biopesticides. The company's mission is to change the future of crop protection, producing healthier food by providing a biological alternative to chemical use. The company is pursuing an ambitious global product development program from its R&D center at the Technologiepark in Ghent, Belgium.

About the AGROBODY technology

The AGROBODY technology offers a safe and efficient biological solution for crop protection as an alternative to current chemical methods. This effectively addresses the agricultural industry's current challenge of rising demand for healthy food produced in a sustainable, resource- and cost-efficient manner.

AGROBODY bioactives are based on antibody binding domains that are designed and formulated to specifically target essential molecules in crop pests and diseases. These AGROBODY bioactives have diverse applications in agriculture. The demonstrated success in controlling a broad range of plant pathogenic fungi has led AgroSavfe currently developing a first, novel class of biofungicides.

For more information, please visit: www.agrosavfe.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005931/en/

Contacts:

AgroSavfe NV

Lieven De Smedt, Chairman of the Board

lieven.de.smedt@agrosavfe.com

+32 (474) 073 193