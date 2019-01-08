Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Block Listing Six Monthly Return 08-Jan-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN The Company makes the following notification pursuant to Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies regarding its existing block admission arrangements: Name of applicant: eve Sleep plc Name of schemes: a) Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme; and b) New Share Option Plan Period of From: 08/07/2018 To: 07/01/2019 return: Balance of unallotted 5,821,592 ordinary shares of securities under scheme(s) 0.1p each in the capital of the from previous return: Company ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to: a) the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme (2,391,813 Ordinary Shares) and b) the New Share Option Plan (3,429,779 Ordinary Shares) Plus: The amount by which a) Nil the block scheme (s) has been increased since the date of the previous return (if any increase has been applied for): b) Nil Less: Number of securities a) 464,153 Ordinary Shares allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): b) Nil Balance under scheme not yet 5,357,439 Ordinary Shares, with allotted at end of period: the following Ordinary Shares not having yet been allotted at the end of the period: ? the Pre-IPO Share Option Scheme (1,927,660 Ordinary Shares) and ? the New Share Option Plan (3,429,779 Ordinary Shares) For further information, please contact: eve Sleep plc via Instinctif Partners Abid Ismail, Chief Financial Officer Peel Hunt LLP +44(0)20 7418 8900 Dan Webster George Sellar Guy Pengelley Instinctif Partners +44(0)20 7457 2020 Guy Scarborough ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: BLR TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7114 EQS News ID: 763923 End of Announcement EQS News Service

