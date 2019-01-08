

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Morrison(Wm.)Supermarkets plc (MRW.L) reported that, for the nine weeks to 6 January, Group like-for-like sales excluding fuel were up 3.6%, comprising contributions from retail of 0.6% and wholesale of 3.0%. Group like-for-like sales including fuel was up 3.4%. Total sales were up 4.0% excluding fuel (up 3.8% including fuel). Looking forward, the Group said its 2018/19 year-end expectations are unchanged.



At the 2018/19 interim results, Wm Morrison announced profit before exceptional items will replace underlying profit before tax as key measure of adjusted profit from the full-year 2018/19 results. The Group noted that it will provide an update on any pro-forma impacts of this change if appropriate in due course.



