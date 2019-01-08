Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-01-08 / 08:05 *US Dollar liquidity: "game, set and match" 2018 for the "Rücklagenfonds Fund I USD"* Not only Americans have to park their liquidity securely, profitably and liquidly. In this discipline, the Rücklagenfonds has developed with impressive speed into a benchmark fund solution for strategic US dollar liquidity since its launch in mid-2018. *ISIN: DE000A2JF832* Unflustered by the current turbulence on the stock markets the fund is on time for the end of the year and not unexpectedly at a record high. This is likely to be followed by many more. The further increase in the interest rate differential between the EUR and the USD since September, as one of the fund's main performance drivers, has led to a further increase in the earnings potential of the Rücklagenfonds for the coming months (yield expectation > 4.00% p.a.). This great liquidity tool therefore offers a unique opportunity to secure this historically high level and profit from it. The fund is open for purchases. Daily market liquidity. End of Media Release Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DOHWXSQDSN [1] Document title: The Ruecklagenfonds I USD' - The Smart Liquidity Fund Issuer: BPM - Berlin Portfolio Management GmbH 2019-01-08 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 762417 2019-01-08 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=792f34ee4edf37c20f59ed7c025a436b&application_id=762417&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

