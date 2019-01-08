

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence weakened for a third consecutive month in December, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index for households with two or more persons fell to a seasonally adjusted 42.7 from 42.9 in November. Economists had forecast a score of 42.8 for December.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index reflecting households' inclination to buy durable consumer goods rose in December, while those measuring expectations on employment, life style and savings declined, the report showed.



