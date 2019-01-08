The global bathroom linen market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is a strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers. The retail market for bathroom linen products is expected to witness significant growth due to the strong tie-ups between manufacturers and retailers (online and offline). Since the US and Europe are two major importers of bathroom linen products from Asia, it is essential for the manufacturers to have strong tie-ups with global retailers. Major manufacturers such as Welspun India and Trident Group have established a strong network with retailers, which helps them in expanding the distribution of bathroom linen products globally. Welspun India's bath towels export share in the US witnessed a growth of around 9% between 2013 and 2017. Some of the prominent retailers of Welspun India includes Kohl's, Walmart, JC Penney, and Home Depot Product Authority. The retail sales of the global bathroom linen market are expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the strong distribution network.

This market research report on the global bathroom linen market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the innovative product offerings as one of the key emerging trends in the global bathroom linen market:

Global bathroom linen market: Innovative product offerings

The major vendors present in the global bathroom linen market are involved in various innovations to differentiate their product offerings from their competitors'. The bathroom linen products with innovative features are generally priced higher than the regular type of bathroom linen products. These innovative bathroom linen products with superior quality and comfort are in high demand among the customers worldwide. For instance, Welspun India has invested in making Hygro, an ingredient brand for towels. These Hygro cotton products have a hollow cotton core, which ensures that the product regulates temperature and becomes softer after each wash. Hollow core fibers are also more water absorbent, thereby drying wet surfaces quickly. Therefore, it is expected that more major vendors in the market will invest in R&D to expand their innovative product offerings.

"Personalized and customized bathroom linen products are gaining traction among the customers globally. The customized bathroom linen products include bath towels, bathrobes, bath mats, shower curtains, and other bath accessories. Major retailers such as Bed Bath Beyond offer personalized bathroom linen products," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on apparel and textile.

Global bathroom linen market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global bathroom linen market by product (bath towels, bathrobes) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 36%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest incremental growth.

