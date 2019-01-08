Veoneer Achieves Record Full Year Order Intake

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE and SSE: VNE SDB), achieved record order intake for the full year 2018. The total lifetime value of the 2018 orders is estimated at $5.9 billion, corresponding to an average annual order value of more than $1.2 billion. This represents growth of around 40% compared to 2017 order intake.

For Active Safety, the company's growth engine, order intake almost doubled from 2017, reaching an annual average order value of close to $900 million, corresponding to an Active Safety lifetime order value of $3.8 billion. In line with Veoneer's previous communication, this indicates future market share growth in active safety

In Restraint Control Systems, where Veoneer is the market leader the Company noted order intake significantly above its current market share which is estimated to be around 25%.

Veoneer's products typically have a lead time of 2-4 years from order to delivery, at which point revenues start to be recorded. To prepare for the strong growth indicated by the 2017 and 2018 order intake, Veoneer has during the same time increased its workforce by around 1,800 persons. Veoneer develops and delivers world leading active safety, restraint control and brake systems products sold to car manufacturers globally.

"I am pleased with our order intake for 2018. It marks the third consecutive year of strong order intake growth. This is a strong proof-point for Veoneer as a leading technology company in the automotive industry. Our products are trusted by the leading car manufacturers in the world and our customer list keeps growing. I look forward to working together with the rest of the Veoneer team to create another year of record order intake in 2019", said Jan Carlson, Chairman, President & CEO, Veoneer.

This report is information that Veoneer, Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the EVP Communications and IR set out above, at 08.30 CET on Tuesday January 8, 2019.

