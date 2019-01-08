Bal Seal Engineering, Inc., a leading global designer and manufacturer of custom sealing, connecting, conducting, and EMI/RFI shielding components, has announced the opening of an office in Cardiff, Wales. The new location will serve as a center of sales and consultative engineering for the United Kingdom and Ireland.

According to Jan Soede, General Manager for Bal Seal Engineering's EMEA operations, a desire to increase customer support was the major driver behind the opening. The Cardiff location, says Soede, will allow the company to provide a higher level of service to OEMs and tier suppliers in the region's growing medical, aerospace, and defense sectors.

"Having a stronger Bal Seal Engineering presence in this area is certainly part of our overall growth plan," says Soede. "But what we're really excited about is the ability to bring our products and people closer to where they are needed. We're looking forward to showing new and existing customers how our components can promote significant design and performance breakthroughs."

Headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif. with regional hubs in Amsterdam and Hong Kong, Bal Seal Engineering has launched three European sites over the past six years. The company opened an office in Prague, Czech Republic in 2012, and another in Stuttgart, Germany in 2013. In 2017, it established a location in the Paris-Saclay business district just south of Paris, France.

About Bal Seal Engineering, Inc.

Bal Seal Engineering, Inc. is a global provider of custom-engineered sealing, connecting, conducting, and EMI shielding solutions for worldwide industry. The company's products employ unique Bal Spring canted coil spring technology for enhanced performance and reliability. For the latest news and information about Bal Seal Engineering, visit www.balseal.com or call +44 (0) 29 2213 0035.

