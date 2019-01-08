HF Markets Expands its Global Reach with Dubai DFSA License

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The multi-award winning broker HF Markets has now expanded its services to Dubai as it continues its mission to further enhance its global reputation as a multi-regulated, multi-asset broker of choice

HF Markets has now launched operations in the UAE through its newly acquired Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) License.

With its new office operation in Dubai's Index Tower, the internationally acclaimed forex and commodity broker is now ready to launch its widespread retail and professional trading services to MENA region clients.

George Koumantaris, HFGroup CEO commented, "This is an important milestone for HF Markets. The UAE and the GCC offer very promising business prospects and we look forward to great success. The DIFC, through its reliable and strong governance, compliance and transparent structure, will strongly support our new entry to the region."

Commenting on this, Andreas Lazarou, CEO of HF Markets (DIFC) added: "HF Markets offers a broad range of financial products and invests heavily in educational seminars and workshops. We are very confident that through our newly acquired DFSA License, and our competitive pricing and state of the art technology, HF Markets will expand further into positioning itself as a market leader in the region."

HF Markets (DIFC) Ltd is part of HF Markets Group - widely known by the trading names HF Markets and HotForex - a conglomerate which encompasses global and regulated entities operating as multi-asset brokers. In just a few short years, HF Markets has earned itself an unrivalled reputation for their award-winning service that includes full client support and protection through all the latest trading instruments and tools.

About HF Markets

With its origins dating back to 2010, HF Markets is a brand name of HF Markets Group which encompasses global and regulated entities which are operating as multi-asset brokers offering both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. The group is continuously establishing its position as a market leader, a fact affirmed by:

Over 1,300,000 Live Accounts Opened

More than 20 International Awards

Client Support in 25+ Languages

Top Fund Security Measures

The HF Markets Group includes the following entities:

HF Markets (DIFC) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) under license number F004885.

HF Markets (UK) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under license number 801701.

HF Markets ( Europe ) Ltd a Cypriot Investment Firm (CIF) under number HE 277582. Regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 183/12.

) Ltd a Cypriot Investment Firm (CIF) under number HE 277582. Regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 183/12. HF Markets Ltd regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of the Republic of Mauritius , category 1 Global Business No. C110008214 License | Company Reg. No. 094286/GBL

, category 1 Global Business No. C110008214 License | Company Reg. No. 094286/GBL HF Markets SA (PTY) Ltd is an authorised Financial Service Provider from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa , with authorisation number 46632

, with authorisation number 46632 HF Markets ( Seychelles ) Ltd is regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) with Securities Dealer's License number SD015.

Risk warning:

Trading leveraged products such as Forex and CFDs may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, taking into account your investments objectives and level of experience, before trading, and if necessary seek independent advice.