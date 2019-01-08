AUPLATA: Progress report on January 8, 2019

9 months BGPP financial results

Auplata (Euronext Growth - FR0010397760 - ALAUP) presents BGPP's 9 months results as of September 30, 2018.

Revenues and EBITDA are increasing sharply compared to 2017. This improvement is due to:

The increase in ore processed (+ 94%) by the plant;

Better control of operational and administrative costs.

[Eur€ '000] Sept 30, 2018 Sept 30, 2017 Variation % Revenues 15 399 7 956 94% EBITDA 4 415 1 097 303%

BPGG operational results

BGPP Geologists focused on the metal content of Zn-Pb-Ag concentrates. On these specific veins, the gold grade was lower. The current objective is to readjust the gold content within the concentrate to increase the EBITDA margin.

The results below are positive mainly due to a marked improvement in the volume of concentrate produced combined with an optimization of the quality of the ore (metal content). In addition, we have noticed an improvement in the recovery rate for all metals except for gold, for which it is very difficult to obtain a higher recovery with an increasing recovery rate of the main products (Zn, Pb and Ag).

Sept 30, 2018 Sept 30, 2017 Variation % Total ore processed (TMS) 80 131 41 406 94% Pb Concentrate (TMS) 4 615 2 180 112% Pb (TMS) 2 796 1 303 114,6% Recovery (%) 94,6% 91,0% 4,0% Ag (g) 4 263 201 2 469 120 72,7% Recovery (%) 79,1% 71,7% 10,3% Au (g) 48 765 48 500 0,5% Recovery (%) 76,7% 80,6% -4,8% Zn Concentrate (TMS) 7 839 3 825 104,9% Zn (TMS) 4 044 1 986 103,6% Recovery (%) 89,1% 87,8% 1,5%

Explanatory note: BGPP mined polymetallic veins, whose main metallic elements are Zinc, Lead and Silver from the El Santo underground mine. These metals are extracted from a sulphide and oxidized ore, mainly composed of Sphalerite (Zn), Galena (Pb), Silver Galena (Pb-Ag), Argentite (Ag) and other associated minerals: Electrum (Au-Ag), and Chalcopyrite (Cu).

Our studies show a promising paragenesis of the deposit with pyrite - sphalerite - chalcopyrite - "gray copper" - galena - argentite - electrum. The main association with gold comes from the filling of gray quartz veins banded and inclusion within sphalerite. Silver is present in association with silver-galena and also in association with "gray copper".

Copper with grades of up to 0.80% will be recovered for the first time in 2019. However, this required the study of a separate metallurgical line to not affect the recovery of others metals.

This so-called polymetallic ore contains several metals which is first prepared on a grinding line and then recovered by flotation in a Zinc concentrate and in a "bulk" concentrate containing Pb and all other metals Ag, Au and Cu.

A good process optimizes the "metallurgical balance" to maximize the different metal recoveries in the concentrate (Zn, Pb, Ag, Au). The first goal of a good metallurgical balance is to maximize the recovery of the main economic metals (Zn, Pb, and Ag) while optimizing the recovery of by products (Au, Cu).

Cyanidation Plant - Auplata

The elution system is currently being pre-assembled at the manufacturer headquarter in Peru. It is expected to be delivered on site by March. The ball mill is scheduled for the same period.

We are awaiting the final green light of the DEAL to be able to start the production between April and May.

