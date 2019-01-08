sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.01.2019 | 09:40
PR Newswire

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, January 8

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 January 2019, it held the

following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total

assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of portfolio
Pershing Square 5.5% 20221.50%
Residential Secure Income1.16%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20200.76%
P2P Global Investments0.58%
Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 20220.54%
Ranger Direct Lending Zero Div Pref 20210.43%
Target Healthcare REIT0.30%
Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure0.28%
Hansa Trust 'A' (Non-Voting)0.05%
BBGI SICAV SA0.04%
Total5.64%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 January 2019, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of portfolio
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20198.06%
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 20263.32%
USA Treasury 0.25% Index-Linked 20253.28%
Vonovia2.74%
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF2.39%
USA Treasury 3.875% Index-Linked 20292.17%
USA Treasury 2.375% Index-Linked 20252.15%
Deutsche Wohnen1.97%
North Atlantic Smaller Companies1.96%
Investor1.93%
Total29.97%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the

Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid'

prices.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© 2019 PR Newswire