Booking.com Reveals the UK's Top Ten Most Welcoming Cities According to its 2018 Guest Review Awards

The awards also highlighted the Bed & Breakfast as the most welcoming accommodation type in the UK

Today Booking.com, one of the world's leading digital travel platforms, is honouring its accommodation partners that consistently deliver great guest experiences, with a 2018 Guest Review Award.

For the seventh annual awards, 759,845 properties across 219 countries and territories are being given an award. In the top 10 countries most awarded, the UK has been ranked seventh, with 31,206 properties receiving a coveted Guest Review Award.*

The trusted Bed and Breakfast was the UK's most welcoming property type, with the Guest House second. In addition, the UK's top ten most welcoming cities include Scottish market town Stirling, coastal seaside spot Weymouth, bustling Blackpool and fashionable spa resort Harrogate:

UK ' s Top Ten Most Welcoming Cities

1) Stirling 2) Stornoway 3) Weymouth 4) Perth 5) Blackpool 6) Paignton 7) Harrogate 8) Weston-super-Mare 9) Inverness 10)Portree

This is especially relevant for the 67% of UK travellers who say friendly and interesting locals are one of their top considerations when selecting a destination for their next trip.

*The top ten list of countries with the most properties receiving GRA's were: Italy (106,513), Spain (46,646), France (45,286), Germany (36,042), United States (35,626), Croatia (34,027), United Kingdom (31,206), Russian Federation (26,729), Poland (26,572), and Brazil (24,477).



