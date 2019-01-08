Lausanne - Swiss Startup Factory (SSUF) continues its growth strategy and opens a satellite office @ EPFL to bring its unique business execution platform for startups to the French speaking startup ecosystem in Switzerland.

As one of the key players in the Swiss Startup ecosystem the Swiss Startup Factory (SSUF) has the mission to inspire and enable people to build sustainable companies and unleash entrepreneurial potential.

After four years of experience, SSUF has designed a completely new customized accelerator program, based on the SSUF company building playbook. The SSUF team has shifted from incubation of ideas to acceleration of startups, which have already validated their business model and are ready for fast growth. This intense customized accelerator focuses on business execution where SSUF assess the value driver of each selected startup team and deliver from the SSUF platform the best possible assets to reach the defined goals. SSUF has also created ...

