THWAITES (DANIEL) PLC - Directorate Change

Daniel Thwaites PLC confirms the following changes as announced in the Interim Statement.

Andrew Stothert joined the Board as a non-executive director, with effect from 1 January 2019.

At the same time, John Barnes, non-executive director since June 2014, stepped down from the Board.Ann Yerburgh, Chairman, said 'John has made a tremendous contribution during his four and a half years with the Company. We are sad to see him leave us and wish him well for the future'.