According to a Swiss research team, PV technology may take advantage of high Alpine regions to increase generation during winter months when electricity is most needed. On snow-covered mountains, solar panels may have a better yield if their placement takes into account high winter irradiance and ground-reflected radiation and steeper-than-usual panel tilt angles.Research conducted by Switzerland's WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne has highlighted the potential of PV systems installed in high Alpine regions to reduce seasonal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...