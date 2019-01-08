

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Tuesday after the Italian government approved a decree aimed at shoring up troubled lender Banca Carige.



Hopes for U.S.-China trade deal also buoyed sentiment after U.S. officials held a second day of trade talks with Chinese counterparts in Beijing.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 43 points or 0.91 percent at 4,762 in opening deals after falling around 0.4 percent on Monday.



The dollar gained ground despite bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were posting modest gains while automaker Peugeot climbed nearly 2 percent and Renault rose over 1 percent.



Carrefour rallied 1.1 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded its rating on the stock to buy.



