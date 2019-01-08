StaffConnect Employee Engagement Platform Is Named a Finalist in the Mobile Technology Category of the 2018 Tech Trailblazers Awards

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 08, 2019, the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions , today announced that its platform has been selected as a finalist in the mobile technology category of the 2018 Tech Trailblazers Awards . Additionally, Geraldine Osman was named a finalist in the Female CxO category. The public is invited to view the shortlist and vote online at http://www.techtrailblazers.com/shortlist. Voting closes 11:59 Pacific Time Wednesday 16th January 2019.



Now in its seventh year, the Tech Trailblazer Awards continue to focus on discovering innovation around the world, from the smallest startups to more established companies. Rose Ross, founder of the Tech Trailblazers Awards said, "Our expert judges have highlighted the star quality entrants and now the public can help decide which innovations deserve the Tech Trailblazer title. The quality of concepts and offerings among our entrants this year has been incredibly high, so we're proud to announce the diverse shortlist."

The StaffConnect Platform transforms how employers reach, communicate and engage their employees, both internally and externally across multiple environments, through an intuitive user platform combined with insightful, cloud-based management and analytics tools. The platform is designed to improve employee engagement levels by enabling employees to interact, share and collaborate with any form of employee communication. With the StaffConnect mobile app, providing real-time streams of rich media to employees, such as video CEO announcements, the company can ensure its mission and goals are clearly communicated to all members of staff, regardless of where they may be located. This helps to give employees an understanding of how their job plays a part in the company's bigger picture and a sense of purpose in their roles.

StaffConnect's CMO, Geraldine Osman, who was named a finalist in the CxO category, is a strategic marketing leader, with a strong focus on creating performance driven cultures, building outstanding marketing teams and driving early traction and fast growth. She has held global leadership positions in both the UK and US and has been responsible for the successful and significant global expansion of both public and startup technology brands. As CMO of StaffConnect, she has more than doubled the company's customer base in three quarters. Her global vision has successfully expanded the business into all major geographies in the world, opened up new markets and driven increasing market dominance in healthcare and manufacturing sectors.

"It is a huge honour to have been named a finalist in not one, but two categories of the 2018 Tech Trailblazers Awards," said Osman. "We have seen the big leaps technology has taken in accelerating productivity and collaboration in the connected world. StaffConnect is leading the way by bringing new mobile platforms to link the world of frontline and field employees, bridging the divide between the office and the field to drive greater collaboration and productivity across the entire workforce."

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect is the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions. The StaffConnect platform transforms the employee experience by enabling enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. The customer-branded mobile solution gives employees 'a voice' - with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com .

