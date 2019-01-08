Single-cell Analysis Market is Expected to Touch US$6.4 Billion by 2025, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Based on the recent report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global single-cell analysis market is likely to surge at a strong CAGR of 15.4% within forecast period from 2017 to 2025. Owing to this notable growth rate, the market is valued to be of worth around US$6.4 bn by 2025-end. The market was valued to be of worth US$2 bn in 2016.



Based on the product type, the global market is divided into instruments and consumables. Among these, the consumables segment accounted for the major share in the single cell analysis market in 2016. The lead is estimated to continue in the span of coming years as well. This is because of increasing research activities that boosts the necessity for repeated orders of kits and reagents. This surges the revenue generation of the segment. Geographically, North America region in 2016 led the global single cell analysis market owing to the emergence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, and growth in investment and research funding. In 2017, the market was valued to be of worth US$0.71 bn in this region. This figure is likely to reach around worth of US$2.1 bn by 2025 end. The North America market is seen to flourish at a steady CAGR of 15% within the forecast period.

Investments by Governments All Across to Support Demand Globally

Fast progression in the healthcare industry all over the world is helping the market to develop breathtakingly. The healthcare sector in nations, for example, India, China, and Japan is probably going to flourish in the coming years because of popularity of different unending issue the whole way across the world. This is foreseen to reinforce the interest in the global single-cells analysis market. Government in different developing nations, for example, China and India are putting resources into research so as to bring new innovations and advanced treatment for different ailments. This is estimated to support the development of the market in the fourth coming years. Critical rise in healthcare expenses is additionally expected to increase the development of the market.

Research Activities by Key Players to Fillip Market Growth

Increasing investments in innovative work from government is considered as one of the essential factor of the market. Research on single-cell analysis is viewed as excessive, and apart from significant players, small and new players can't shoulder such over the top costs. Help from government end is probably going to make the market thrive. But this, associations and joint effort among significant players to deliver new stages for single-cell analysis is anticipated to increase the market development.

The global single-cell analysis market is expected to be extremely consolidated in coming years. The lading players account for the most of the share in market. To sustain their current lead and improve their positions the companies are focusing on research and development activities. The major players are concentrating mainly on the making and launching the new products so as to gain more customer attention in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships with the international and regional players are foreseen to support to single cell analysis market in other sections of the regions. Some of the key players operating in the global single cell analysis market are Eppendorf AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, 10x Genomics, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and NuGEN Technologies, and Illumina Inc.

The review is based on the findings of a report by Transparency Market Research, titled "Single-Cell Analysis Market (Product - Instruments, Consumables; End User - Hospitals, Research Labs, Diagnostic Centers, Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

