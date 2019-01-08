Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLP claims JA Solar intended to relist on the Shenzhen exchange after merging with its holding company in July, but did not outline that intent when it asked U.S. shareholders to vote on the planned merger.Another New York-based legal firm has launched a class action lawsuit against Chinese solar manufacturer JA Solar. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLP yesterday called for U.S. shareholders who bought stock in the formerly Nasdaq-listed company between December 11, 2017 and July 16 last year to contact it with a view to joining the suit. Following the move by fellow ...

