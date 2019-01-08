sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.01.2019
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend

PR Newswire

London, January 8

8 January 2019

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ending 31 December 2018 as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date17 January 2019
Record Date18 January 2019
Payment Date31 January 2019
Dividend per Share0.5 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson


