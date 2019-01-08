Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 07-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1760.95p INCLUDING current year revenue 1772.56p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1715.04p INCLUDING current year revenue 1726.65p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563