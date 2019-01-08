Alpha Generation Distribution Selected as Snow Software's First Distribution Partner

NOTTINGHAM, England, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

UK channel expertsAlpha Generation will grow Snow Software's partner base to help businesses reduce the risk, cost and complexity of software licensing

Value-added IT security distributor Alpha Generation Distribution (part of the 4SEC Group) has announced a new partnership with Snow Software, the global leader in Software Asset Management and Cloud Management solutions.

This significant addition to the Alpha Generation portfolio gives partners and resellers a valuable way to address the interplay between software governance, risk, and security.

"We're incredibly proud to have been chosen by Snow Software," says Stuart Reay, Managing Director at Alpha Generation Distribution. "Not only do we see massive untapped potential outside of Snow's existing UK partner base, but we believe we're best-placed to reach, recruit and manage those partners."

Snow Software's product line-up includes Snow License Manager, Snow Inventory, Snow Automation Platform and Snow Device Manager. Working individually or together, these solutions increase visibility over how software is used, acquired, and licensed, helping customers maximise value by increasing visibility, optimising spend, and reducing regulatory risk.

At the same time, a structured and transparent approach to software has major implications for security. Organisations can improve their understanding of what software they have, where it is, and who is using it. With this intelligence, they can identify unusual access or suspect applications, check for vulnerable versions, and improve their security posture.

"We've been expanding into SAM because we feel that visibility is a fundamental step towards security," adds Reay. "Software and security are closely related and, as that line becomes blurred, Snow Software can provide the visibility and control customers need to reduce risk on every front. This new relationship means that, with our support, our partner network can address even more customer challenges at once."

Beyond simply adding Snow Software's products, Alpha Generation will play an active role in bringing SAM to more organisations. Where customers don't have their own in-house expertise, the Alpha Generation Professional Services team can provide Snow Managed Services with expert guidance on software and licensing.

This can be an effective way for smaller organisations to address security risks like the rise of Shadow IT and the financial implications of multiple software license audits per year.

"Every company needs a clear picture of its Effective License Position for every vendor," says Adam Davies, Head of Service Delivery at Alpha Generation. "Snow Software gives companies the ability to understand their requirements by seeing where software is installed and how it's being used. Meanwhile, our team can help with quick implementation and ongoing optimisation without adding to internal workloads. Eliminating risk while saving time and money is a real win-win for the end customer."

To make SAM and Software License Management (SLM) more accessible, Alpha Generation has heavily invested in implementing Snow's secure and reliable cloud-based platform. By subscribing to the hosted service, end-users can avoid infrastructure and maintenance costs, going from a position of no understanding to complete license compliance in just a couple of days.

The result is a solution that's fast to deploy, low risk, and delivers maximum ROI.

"Alpha Generation has the appetite to truly understand and develop supportive services based on the Snow technology stack," says Daniella Colquhoun, Head of Partner Management UKIMEA at Snow Software. "The Snow Software team and I look forward to working alongside Alpha Generation to provide valuable outcomes for a broad range of customers in a variety of market sectors. With new Snow releases including Governance and Risk as well as Snow for SaaS, it's an exciting time for our partners - and I'm excited to appoint Alpha Generation as our UK distribution partner."

About Snow Software

Snow Software is a global leader in Software Asset Management and Cloud Management solutions. More than 4,500 organizations around the world rely on Snow to provide visibility, optimize usage and spend, minimize regulatory risk, and maximize the value of their technology investment. Headquartered in Stockholm, Snow has more local offices and regional support centers than any other SAM provider, delivering unparalleled results to our customers and partners.

To find out more about Snow Software, visit www.snowsoftware.com

About Alpha Generation Distribution Ltd

Alpha Generation Distribution is a 4SEC Group company providing value-added distribution to the UK IT channel. Founded in May 2013, it has a strong background in IT distribution and specialises in proactive security solutions. Alpha Generation works on a foundation of product knowledge, channel building, marketing support and personal expertise to deliver tangible value to the channel.

To find out more about Alpha Generation Distribution, visit www.alpha-gen.co.uk