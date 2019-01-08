

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's economic sentiment decreased more-than-expected in December to its lowest level since the start of 2017, survey data from the European Commission showed on Tuesday.



The economic sentiment index dropped to 107.3 from 109.5 in November. Economists had predicted a score of 108.2.



The latest reading was the lowest since January 2017, when it was at the same level.



Eurozone economic sentiment has weakened steadily since December 2017.



The survey also showed that consumer confidence fell to -6.2 in December, confirming the flash estimate, from -3.9 in November. The reading was the weakest since February 2017, when it was -6.4.



