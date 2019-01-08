Stronger relationships with mobile operators, ubiquitous broadband services, and hybrid networks will meet fast-growing connectivity demands and fulfill promise of 5G

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, announced that it has joined GSMA, the organization representing mobile operators worldwide, to further strengthen the integration of satellite and terrestrial technologies and advance 5G deployments.

Intelsat is now a full member of the London-based GSMA. The association unites more than 750 operators with over 350 handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers, and internet companies as well as organizations in adjacent industry sectors.

Satellites have a long-established record of complementing terrestrial mobile networks to ubiquitously, seamlessly, and cost-effectively deliver connectivity in and around cities as well as to more remote and rural regions. With demand for broadband growing exponentially, driven by consumers as well as by machine-to-machine and Internet-of-Things applications, the development of fully integrated, hybrid satellite and terrestrial networks will be essential to meeting that demand and in an efficient and cost-effective manner. Incorporating the strengths of different technologies under one seamless network will accelerate the development of the 5G network architecture. This will deliver enhanced connectivity to a world in constant motion and expand opportunities for the entire MNO ecosystem, a shared goal of Intelsat and the GSMA.

"As 5G comes to market, we must capitalize on the strengths of multiple delivery technologies to satiate the connectivity demands of businesses and communities around the world," said Jean-Philippe Gillet, Intelsat's vice president and general manager of Networks. "By joining the GSMA, we will continue to forge new working relationships and develop business models that accelerate the expansion of more powerful mobile networks. We will collaborate even more closely with companies across the mobile ecosystem and build innovative partnerships that incorporate the complementary strengths of satellite and terrestrial technologies and create the hybrid networks that advance the cost-effective deployment of mobile connectivity around the world."

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005199/en/

Contacts:

Jason Bates

Media Communications Manager

Jason.bates@intelsat.com

+1-703-559-7044