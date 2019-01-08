Certify Announces Gold Partnership with Datel, UK's Leading Sage Business Partner

Datel

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 08, 2019is excited to announce a new partnership with, the largest Sage Business Partner in the United Kingdom. Datel empowers the aspirations of businesses through the innovative use of technology, and has the UK's largest team of Sage accredited experts.

Certify's travel and expense software is renowned for its ease-of-use and ability to give finance teams real-time data through seamless integrations with Sage. In 2016, The Sage Group itself selected Certify as its expense management partner, rolling out the solution to employees worldwide.

Nick Swarbrick, Finance Director at Datel commented on the partnership: "We are delighted to have partnered with Certify, who are part of Sage's ISV program. Our previous expense management process was manual and very time consuming for users. With the help of Certify we are now able to offer a fully automated and web-enabled system."

Under the terms of the agreement, Datel will be rolling out the Certify solution to its UK-based employees. It will also make Certify available to its Sage 200, Sage Enterprise Management (Sage X3), Sage 1000, and Sage Line 500 customers and prospects.

Certify, Inc. is the world's largest independent provider of expense management software. In recent months, the software company has expanded its presence in the UK. Certify opened a London office in September. This was hot-on-the-heels of the company announcing a global partnership with Western Union to provide its business payment capabilities to customers around the world.

"We're honored to be partnering with Datel and to introduce Certify's mature software capabilities to businesses who are using Sage solutions to power their growth," said Heath MacArthur, Chief Revenue Officer at Certify, Inc. "Datel is renowned for its consultative approach in helping businesses scale by choosing the right technology. This is a close fit with our own customer-first approach at Certify."

About Certify, Inc.

Certify, Inc. is the world's largest independent provider of travel and expense management software. The Certify, Inc. Family of Brands includes leading SaaS platforms Certify, Nexonia, Tallie, Abacus, and Captio. With innovative spend management applications such as real-time expense reporting, integrated travel booking, time tracking, and accounts payable automation, Certify, Inc. has transformed how more than 10,000 organizations in over 90 countries manage corporate T&E. Customers include Circle K, Garmin, H&R Block, LogMeIn, Marketo, Mailchimp, McDonald's, Pinterest, Red Bull, Shopify, Subway, SurveyMonkey, Toyota, and Virgin Galactic. For more information, please visit: www.certify.com , www.nexonia.com , www.tallie.com , www.abacus.com , and www.captio.com .

About Datel

As the UK's largest Sage Business Partner, Datel provides business management solutions to a diverse range of industries and sectors. Datel specializes in Sage ERP, business management and customer relationship management software and products that expand Sage's core functionality. The company's extensive, multi-sector experience ideally positions it to handle the needs of all types of businesses, from SMEs to large multinational organizations.