Biomaterials Market Size Worth $250.4 Billion by 2025 l CAGR: 14.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global biomaterial market size is expected to reach USD 250.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Technological innovations in the field of biomaterials are leading to development of advanced products, which in turn is working in favor of the market. Widening base of geriatric population worldwide and subsequent rise in prevalence of cardiovascular and orthopedic disorders are providing a fillip to the market.

Biomaterials are now widely used in healthcare fields such as cardiovascular, orthopedic, dental, plastic medical procedure, wound repair, ophthalmology and neurological conditions. Furthermore, they are utilized in different advanced healthcare technologies such as cosmetic surgeries, tissue engineering, medical implants, and advanced drug delivery.

Geographically, North America held the largest share in the biomaterials market in 2017. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to various technological and mechanical progressions, high utility of medical services, growing geriatric population, and higher medical insurance coverage.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are DSM; BASF SE; Evonik Industries AG.; Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc.; CAM Bioceramics BV; Carpenter Technology Corporation; Invibio Ltd.; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Covalon Technologies Ltd.; Collagen Matrix, Inc.; Medtronic, Inc.; Purac Biomaterials; Ticona GmbH; Osteotech, Inc.; and Bayer AG.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Rapid advancements in the field of genetics and increasing usage of biomaterials in oncology, personal genomics, and agrigenomics are expected to drive the market

Factors such as high cost of instruments and platforms, ethical concerns, and ambiguous reimbursement policies in some countries are estimated to negatively impact the growth of the market

Based on products, the natural segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of close to 16.7% during the forecast period

On the basis of application, orthopedics was the most prominent segment in 2017, accounting for more than 20.0% of the market revenue

There are many industrial scale healthcare projects and genome research projects launched in North American & European countries for improving the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies

Strong presence of a raft of biomaterial technology providers, better infrastructure, patient awareness, and good healthcare facilities in these regions are aiding market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global biomaterials market based on products, application, technique, end use, and region:

Biomaterials Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Metallic Natural Ceramics Polymers

Biomaterials Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Cardiovascular Sensors Stents Guidewires Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators Pacemakers Vascular Grafts Others Ophthalmology Synthetic Corneas Intraocular Lens Contact Lens Ocular Tissue Replacement Others Dental Tissue Regeneration Materials Dental Implants Bone Grafts & Substitutes Dental Membranes Others Orthopedic Joint Replacement biomaterials Orthobiologics Bioresorbable Tissue Fixation Products Viscosupplementation Spine Biomaterial Others Wound Healing Fracture Healing Device Adhesion Barrier Skin Substitutes Internal Tissue Sealant Surgical Hemostats Others Tissue Engineering Plastic Surgery Facial Wrinkle Treatment Soft Tissue Fillers Craniofacial Surgery Bioengineered Skins Peripheral Nerve Repair Acellular Dermal Matrices Others Neurology Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation Shunting Systems Hydrogel Scaffold For CNS Repair Cortical Neural Prosthetics Others Others

Biomaterials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East Africa South Africa



