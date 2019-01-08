Automotive Emission Analyzer Market Report 2018 - In Depth Insights on Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Landscape & Market Share of Key Players: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Automotive Emission Analyzer Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.6% by 2023 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Automotive emission analyzer is an instrument that measures the emission of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, oxygen, and hydrocarbon among other gases from vehicles. It displays and detects the level of air pollutants. On the other hand, in the case of diesel-fueled vehicles the analyzer shows the opacity measurement. NOXO 100 and Iridium 50 gas sensors are the two main sensors used in the automotive emission analyzer. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of automotive emission analyzer market are developing strict government policy, rising use of enhanced technology for the reduction of automobile emissions, and rising awareness among populace regarding harmful effects of carbon emissions. However, fluctuating cost of raw materials may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Automotive emission analyzer market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Constant volume sampler (CVS), non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) analyzers, chemiluminescence analyzer (CLA), flame ionization detector (FID), smoke meters, and other product types could be explored in automotive emission analyzer in the forecast period. The non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) analyzers sector accounted for the significant market share of automotive emission analyzer and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be easy to achieve high operational efficacy. The market may be categorized based on applications like government agency, automobiles & component manufacturers, automobile service factory, and others could be explored in the forecast period. Automotive emission analyzer market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, North America and Europe may account for the majority market share of automotive emission analyzer and are estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be rising awareness among automotive industries and growing demand to accomplish sustainable development. Asia Pacific is also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise growing awareness among manufacturers regarding innovations and developments and growing demand from passenger & commercial sector. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of automotive emission analyzer in this region. The key players of automotive emission analyzer market are ETG Risorse e Tecnologia, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Codel International Ltd, Eco-Rental Solutions LLC, DBG DrBluhm GmbH, ECOM America Ltd., Wuhan Cubic optoelectronics Co Ltd., E Instruments International, LLC, Keika Ventures, LLC, and Eurotron Instruments. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (commercial vehicles, passenger cars, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The report covers forecast and analysis for the Automotive Emission Analyzer market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the Automotive Emission Analyzer market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Automotive Emission Analyzer market on a global level. The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Automotive Emission Analyzer market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global Automotive Emission Analyzer market.

Key Applications : Commercial Vehicles Passenger Cars



Key Regions : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America



