The United Nations Development Program wants consultants for Iraq's PV policy, aimed at helping the Ministry of Electricity in the construction of utility-scale solar plants, as well as in the deployment of 5 MW of residential PV. Frost and Sullivan forecasts around 5 GW of solar capacity may be installed by 2028.The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has issued a tender to seek solar consultants to help the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity implement its catalyzing the use of solar photovoltaic energy policy, an initiative aimed at deploying 5 MW of residential PV capacity through the Bytti ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...